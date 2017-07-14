Kid Correspondent Wanted - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Kid Correspondent Wanted

BILLINGS, Mont. -

KULR-8 is looking for this year's kid correspondent to help review the rides, food, and activities at MontanaFair.

If your child is between 6 to 12-years-old, we welcome their entries.

All they have to do is record an imaginary newscast or weather segment.

Once you have that done, upload it to Facebook and share it on the KULR-8 Facebook page.

Don't forget to include the hash-tag, #ShareMontanaFair.

