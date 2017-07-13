2 pedestrians struck by truck in Billings Heights - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

2 pedestrians struck by truck in Billings Heights

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

According to Billings Police, around 7:50 p.m., 30-year-old Delray Lamewoman and 37-year-old Jeremy Stanfield decided to cross the street against the light.

The men were then struck by a truck that was towing a camper. Police say the driver of the truck was traveling southbound and did attempt to brake but could not stop in time.

One of the men was knocked unconscious while the other was able to get up any walk away. 

The men were transported to St. Vincent Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Both were intoxicated and were cited for pedestrian violations.

  • Nurse, mom, Crossfit champion: local woman shares journey in high-intensity fitness program

    Nurse, mom, Crossfit champion: local woman shares journey in high-intensity fitness program

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:52:16 GMT

    Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself."   Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...

    Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself."   Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...

  • Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:48:49 GMT

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

