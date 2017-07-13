2 pedestrians struck by truck in Billings Heights

According to Billings Police, around 7:50 p.m., 30-year-old Delray Lamewoman and 37-year-old Jeremy Stanfield decided to cross the street against the light.

The men were then struck by a truck that was towing a camper. Police say the driver of the truck was traveling southbound and did attempt to brake but could not stop in time.

One of the men was knocked unconscious while the other was able to get up any walk away.

The men were transported to St. Vincent Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Both were intoxicated and were cited for pedestrian violations.