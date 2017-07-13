Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

With plenty of eyes on this prize receiver who scored 24 touchdowns and caught 81 passes (to name just a couple of steller Sulser stats) in his Junior year with Broncs Football, Sulser said Montana State also came knocking. By choosing Montana, Sulser follows family footsteps to Missoula. Both Gabe Sulser's parents and his sister went to UM, but this Sulser said the decision to go Griz was all his own.

"I've always had a great feeling about Montana, so I guess in a way it has always been there," Sulser said. "I think these last few weeks for sure I was like this is what I want to do. It felt so right, every time I get to Missoula, I just kind of get a gut feeling that this is home, and this is the right decision for me. So, I thought today that I would just pull the trigger and kind of be able to move on and go into the high school season without having to worry about all the recruiting stuff."

SWX Montana sat down with Gabe Sulser and his father, Mark, Thursday to share Gabe's decision in sports tonight.