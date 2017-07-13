Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Connect

According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was shut down.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...

  • Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead

    Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:28:51 GMT

    According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...

    According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...

  • Social Security to rise about $28 monthly

    Social Security to rise about $28 monthly

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-07-13 23:20:19 GMT
    Photo: MGNPhoto: MGN

    Social Security's trustees say beneficiaries will get the largest payment increase in years in 2018. But older Americans shouldn't get too excited - it's just 2.2 percent, or about $28 a month for the average recipient.

    Social Security's trustees say beneficiaries will get the largest payment increase in years in 2018. But older Americans shouldn't get too excited - it's just 2.2 percent, or about $28 a month for the average recipient.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead

    Fatal car crash near Hysham, 3 people dead

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:28:51 GMT

    According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...

    According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...

  • Firefighters getting ahead of possible fires in Yellowstone

    Firefighters getting ahead of possible fires in Yellowstone

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:10:02 GMT
    Yellowtone National Park; File PhotoYellowtone National Park; File Photo

    Yellowstone fire crews are hard at work protecting buildings in the park, even though no fires are burning there now. Because of the heavy snow pack, and unusually wet summer, there has been only one fire start in Yellowstone so far. 

    Yellowstone fire crews are hard at work protecting buildings in the park, even though no fires are burning there now. Because of the heavy snow pack, and unusually wet summer, there has been only one fire start in Yellowstone so far. 

  • More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June

    More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:06:55 GMT
    Photo: KULR/Penny PrestonPhoto: KULR/Penny Preston

    Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.

    Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.

    •   