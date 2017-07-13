Staying safe when backpacking and camping

Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.
Each year, thousands of fans and athletes make their way to Billings from across the state to compete in the annual Big Sky State Games.
It's camping and backing packing season in Montana and the US Forest Service in Red Lodge says many people are making common mistakes.
It's a Cinderella story, and this local sports team needs our help getting to the ball. The Lockwood Senior Little League Team played hard and won
A press release from United Blood Services said there is a critical blood shortage nationwide.
When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.
One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO.
A truck hauling eels overturned on an Oregon highway, turning the coastal road into a slimy mess.
A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs.
During a Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding President Donald Trump's proposed budget, Montana's Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester blasted the Acting Indian Health Service Director Michael Weahkee for not answering a direct question. Tester asked Weahkee multiple times if funding would be increased or decreased for more staffing in the future. While both men agreed that staffing is a priority, Weahkee refused to answer the question when aske...
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Everyday people slide their cards not thinking that someone could be waiting to steal their information.
