Find Canadian Athletes On Both Sides Of This Year's Shrine Game Battle For Montana

We're just 3 days away from the 71st Montana East-versus-West Shrine Football Game. The annual battle between the top football talent blends all four classes and every corner of the state, but did you know that is also blends two different countries?

This year's game raising money for the Shriners Hospital also includes a pair of Canada's best, Tyler Packer and Logan Brandy, both representing our neighbors up North and both out of Calgary.

"I literally know nobody except for the other Canadian, so coming down here to play in this big of a game against people i've never seen before is quite the opportunity," Brandy said. "Just meeting new people in a new place, it's a completely different culture so honestly, it's quite a humbling experience to come down here and meet all these guys for sure."



Catch Brandy playing for the East and Packer playing for the West in the 71st Shrine Football Game this Saturday at Herb Clindt Field on Rocky Mountain College campus starting at 7 p.m.