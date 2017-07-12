Lockwood Little League Champions Eye Regionals, Seek Community's Help Getting To California

It's a Cinderella story, and now this local sports team seeks our help getting to the ball.

Forget what you thought you knew, or didn't know, about the Lockwood Senior Little League Team. These guys played hard and won big this year, claiming 25 wins, just 1 loss and 1 tie on the season. The team also took home the TOC Championship, Divisional Championship, and, most recently, the State Championship.

Coach Pat Aufdengarten said no Senior level Little League team has accomplished this level of success, and he gives credit to the chemistry these boys share.

"These kids just hang out like teams don't," Aufdengarten said. "They've been around together, they went to school together, they're about baseball. They had this dream, they accomplished it."

Now, as his team eyes upcoming Regionals in Sacramento, California, Aufdengarten said they need the community's help to represent Montana in the sunshine state.



"We want to go to Sacramento, we need a lot of funds to get there," Aufdengarten said. "We leave next Tuesday, so we are going to be out fundraising as much as we can, but we will also be practicing. These kids need to get back on the field, it's only been a day but they've already got the itch."

Aufdengarten adds that a gofundme to support Lockwood Senior Little League's trip to Regionals can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/44avvs0

This week, the team will be holding the following events to help raise money for the trip:

FRIDAY - 50/50 at Dehler Park starting at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY - car wash at Casey's Corner, the gas station on the corner of Johnson Lane and Old Hardin Road in Lockwood, starting at 9 a.m.

SUNDAY - raffle at Sam's Club and car wash at Albertsons on 24th starting at 11 a.m.

Aufdengarten said everyone can also stop by Western Security Bank in Lockwood and ask to contribute to the Lockwood Little League.

HEAR from Lockwood Senior Little League on KULR-8 starting at 10 p.m. tonight.