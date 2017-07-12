Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers

A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs.
A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.
A curious monkey with a toothy grin and a knack for pressing a camera button was back in the spotlight as a federal appeals court on Wednesday questioned lawyers fighting about an animal's ability to hold a copyright to selfie photos.
The Republican leader says the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of the month.
One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO.
If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.
Police have arrested the driver who they believe struck a bicyclist on Tennessee's Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.
Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life?
It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches Monday evening at 7 p.m. MDT, and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.
One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.
Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.
If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.
The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.
