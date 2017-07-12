Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs.
    
Verizon Wireless says 6 million customers were affected, but the company says that none of the information made it into the wrong hands. The company says the only person who got access to the data was the researcher who brought the leak to its attention.
    
The security firm, UpGuard, says the problem stemmed from a cloud server that a third-party vendor had misconfigured.
    
Gartner analyst Avivah Litan says the issue comes down to human error and it doesn't make sense to blame cloud service providers like Amazon and Google. She says such lapses are likely common, but it's hard to know since we only know what's disclosed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:01:12 GMT

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:37:38 GMT

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

  • Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:30:08 GMT

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

  • Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:48:32 GMT

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

  • Salvage laws, here are some things to remember

    Salvage laws, here are some things to remember

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-07-12 10:31:10 GMT

    If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.

    If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:12:51 GMT

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.