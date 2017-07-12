No monkeying around: Court weighs if animal owns its selfies - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

No monkeying around: Court weighs if animal owns its selfies

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A curious monkey with a toothy grin and a knack for pressing a camera button was back in the spotlight as a federal appeals court on Wednesday questioned lawyers fighting about an animal's ability to hold a copyright to selfie photos.

Naruto is a free-living crested macaque who snapped the pictures with an unattended camera in Sulawesi, Indonesia, in 2011. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Naruto was accustomed to cameras and took the selfies when he saw himself in the reflection of the lens.

PETA sued British nature photographer David Slater, whose camera the monkey used, and a San Francisco-based self-publishing company Blurb, which put out a book called "Wildlife Personalities" that includes the photos.

The animal rights organization wants to administer all proceeds from the photos to benefit the monkey. Slater's company holds the British copyright for the photos, and he says it should be honored worldwide.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco appeared puzzled by PETA's role in the case, asking the group's attorney why it should be allowed to represent the monkey's interests.

Attorney David Schwarz said the question had not been raised in court previously, and he urged the panel to define authorship for copyright purposes.

The judges did not issue a ruling.

Angela Dunning, attorney for Blurb, said the self-publishing company was confident it would prevail but wondered at the possibility if it did not.

"Where does it end? If a monkey can sue for copyright infringement, what else can a monkey do?" she said.

Dunning said Naruto can't hold copyright in part because he cannot grant permission to others to use his photos and can't benefit financially from the pictures. The monkey, she said, is "blissfully unaware" of what's happening in court.

A federal judge ruled against the monkey last year, saying there was no indication that Congress intended to extend copyright protection to animals.

PETA's general counsel Jeff Kerr said after the hearing that the group has plans to use money from the photos to protect monkey habitats and help people study the species.

"PETA is clearly representing Naruto's best interests," he said.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:01:12 GMT

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:37:38 GMT

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

  • Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:30:08 GMT

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

  • Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:48:32 GMT

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

  • Salvage laws, here are some things to remember

    Salvage laws, here are some things to remember

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-07-12 10:31:10 GMT

    If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.

    If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.

  • Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:12:51 GMT

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page