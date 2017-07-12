More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo: KULR/Penny Preston Photo: KULR/Penny Preston

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.
    
The National Park Service counted more than 803,000 visits last month. In June 2016, the park welcomed over 838,000 visitors, a record for the month.
    
During the first six months of this year, the park has hosted about 1.3 million visits, down 5.5 percent from the same period in 2016.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June

    More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:06:55 GMT
    Photo: KULR/Penny PrestonPhoto: KULR/Penny Preston

    Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.

    Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.

  • If you witness an accident, make sure to dial 911

    If you witness an accident, make sure to dial 911

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-07-12 10:35:07 GMT

    Summer is known as a time for dangerous travel. Every summer you continue to hear about serious and life threatening car accidents. 

    Summer is known as a time for dangerous travel. Every summer you continue to hear about serious and life threatening car accidents. 

  • Salvage laws, here are some things to remember

    Salvage laws, here are some things to remember

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-07-12 10:31:10 GMT

    If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.

    If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:01:12 GMT

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:37:38 GMT

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

  • Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:30:08 GMT

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

  • Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:48:32 GMT

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

  • Salvage laws, here are some things to remember

    Salvage laws, here are some things to remember

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-07-12 10:31:10 GMT

    If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.

    If you hit an animal on the highway can you salvage it? Well yes you can, but there are a few things you need to remember.

  • Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:12:51 GMT

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • WyomingMore>>

  • More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June

    More than 803,000 visit Yellowstone Park in June

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:06:55 GMT
    Photo: KULR/Penny PrestonPhoto: KULR/Penny Preston

    Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.

    Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.

  • Wyoming sulfur pile burns with otherworldly effects

    Wyoming sulfur pile burns with otherworldly effects

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:07 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:07:06 GMT

    If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.

    If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.

  • Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

    Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:35 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:35:14 GMT

    This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

    This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

    •   