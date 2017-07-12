Fires continue to burn in northern Montana

Firefighters are making progress with two separate fires in the Tongue River Complex, which so far are burning more than 26,000 acres of land. Firefighters tell us the two separate fires, Lee Creek and Witten, are burning timber, grass and brush in rough terrain. The Witten fire is about 18 miles south of Lame Deer and is 50% contained. The Lee Creek fire is about 30 miles south of Ashland and 95% contained. No evacuations are in effect right now. It's believe...

