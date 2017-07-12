Team East Shrine Players Playing for Young Shriner Patients

This Saturday at the 71st annual Montana East-West Shrine game, players will be playing for much more than yardage and touchdowns, they'll be playing for the fans they made at the beginning of their week. As players for Team East got into Billings on Sunday they got the chance to meet and get to know the patients of the Shriners hospital, who left a lasting impression on them. For most all star games, it's mostly about the fun for these players, but for the Shrine game, it feels much deeper.

"It is really cool because it is for something bigger than football," said Bozeman quarterback Callahan O'Reilly. "I mean we got to hang out with the kids a little bit Sunday night when we got here and have dinner and it is just cool that we are able to donate so much money to them and just help them out and that is a really cool experience."

"It is really cool, we got to play games with them the first day we went," said Belt linebacker Jaren Maki. "It made me feel good just being able to help them out and make them feel happy to themselves."

"Yeah, honestly it become more than a football game, right?" said Calgary lineman Logan Brandy. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to play for these kids and raise all this money, so honestly, again it is really humbling, right? It feels great."

The game is this Saturday at 7 pm at Herb Klindt Field at Rocky Mountain College.