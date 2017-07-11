Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July. Fire Chief Brent Peters said he is very disheartened by the thought someone may have taken the firefighter gear on purpose.

Peters said it happened sometime after 10 P.M. when volunteer firefighter Jon Rudder went to respond to a fire call during the grand finale of the fireworks show the volunteer firefighters put on every year for the community.

The fire chief said the complete firefighter set of gear costs about four thousand dollars and it's a huge expense for a volunteer fire department. He also said Jon Rudder responds to many emergency calls and after the incident, that put the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department's man power down by one person.

"I believe in the goodness in people and I question it now," Peters said. "I know we live in a crazy world, but this is Laurel. I mean, these firefighters do a lot. Especially on the fourth of July and we depend on our equipment."

Anyone with information about the volunteer firefighter's missing gear is asked to call the Laurel Fire Department or Police Department at 628-8737.