Rimrock Mall holds contest for local entrepreneurs

Rimrock Mall is holding its first ever contest for local entrepreneurs and will be giving away free retail space for two winners.



Daron Olson, the marketing director at Rimrock Mall said the contest is called Battle of the Pop-Up and anyone who wants to be a business entrepreneur should apply for a chance to win a free retail space at Rimrock Mall for six months.



Olson said the contest is being held because the mall wants to support local business and the opportunity is a way to reach out to local entrepreneurs. He also said the contest is perfect for the person who is trying to get a business off the ground or if that person already has a new business and is looking to expand. He said it would be the perfect way to get ahead.



The contest is underway and will close on August 21st and there is no cost to enter. Olson explained the benefit to the community.



"If it's a new business and they are looking to expand, they'll have to look at hiring new employees," Olson said. "So potential of adding new jobs. Always adding fun and exciting new retail concepts is something that's always beneficial for the community."



There are three ways to enter in the contest. You can go to Rimrockmall.com to enter, you can stop by the management office to pick up a paper copy located inside Rimrock Mall, or you can email to enter at TheChallenge@StarwoodRetail.com.