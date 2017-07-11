Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.

Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

The fight for more affordable housing continued in Bozeman last night. The goal, make one out of every 10 homes built affordable. According to Bozeman City Commissioner Chris Mehl, two years ago Bozeman put in an affordable housing project for ownership, trying to establish a criteria where about 30 homes a year were available to working families. However, after two years they have fallen a little short on their desired goal. Now, they are looking into a required building housi...

Did you know that something as simple as charging your cellphone could be dangerous? 53 percent of children or teens charge their phones either on their bed or underneath their pillow which is a fire hazard. The photo you are seeing now is a Facebook post that was posted by the Newton, New Hampshire Fire Department. This post went viral with more than 30-thousand shares. As you can see, the post shows a danger of charging your cellphone, so here are three tips to follow to make sure ...