McConnell will keep Senate past August recess

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican leader says the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of the month.

In a statement Tuesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the delay is necessary to complete work on legislation and deal with Trump administration nominees. McConnell complained about the lack of cooperation from Democrats on the nominations.

The Senate had been scheduled to begin its five-week recess on July 31. The delay would push it to the week of Aug. 14.

McConnell said that once the Senate "completes its work on health care reform," it would deal with the defense policy bill and nominations.

It's possible the Senate could recess earlier.

Senator Steve Daines sent us his statement on the delay saying, “We only had 31 scheduled days in session until the end of the Fiscal Year with no bill to fund the government. If you were failing school, you wouldn’t take a summer vacation – you would be going to summer school. We have a long list to accomplish and I’m glad that at my urging, the U.S. Senate is staying in session to work on behalf of the American people.”

Daines participated in a press conference today urging Leader McConnell to cancel or truncate the planned August recess.

