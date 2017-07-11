Wyoming sulfur pile burns with otherworldly effects

If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.
Police have arrested the driver who they believe struck a bicyclist on Tennessee's Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.
Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life?
It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches Monday evening at 7 p.m. MDT, and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.
A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday.
Volunteers marched down the streets of Hamburg with buckets and brooms as part of a clean-up drive Sunday after shops were looted and cars burned in violent protests. three days of demonstrations against the G20 Summit in Hamburg consisted of smashed windows and bikes burned in street barricades.
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) - Iraq's state TV says the country's prime minister has arrived in Mosul to declare victory over the Islamic State group in the more than eight-month old operation to drive the militants from the city.
Two US Bomber planes flew over the Korean peninsula Saturday during a precision-strike training in response to north Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.
Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
An 18-year-old California man faces several misdemeanor charges after a crash on Interstate 90 in southwestern Montana caused the death of his 5-month-old daughter.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - A teenage girl arrested was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly trying to steal a candy bar from a WinCo grocery store over the weekend, and video of loss prevention staff handling the situation is going viral. Kristin Nerton posted the video of staff trying to detain the girl as she struggles and continues to resist.
Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road yesterday.
This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.
Native American tribes, clans and leaders from seven states and Canada say the U.S. government's recent decision to lift protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area violates their religious freedom.
A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
