Wyoming sulfur pile burns with otherworldly effects

By Associated Press

WORLAND, Wyo. (AP) - If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.
    
Firefighters in Worland, Wyoming, say it wasn't a UFO but the hot exhaust of an off-road motorcycle that ignited an old pile of sulfur Friday night.
    
As seen in this video, the sulfur burned with bizarre effects: A blue carpet of flame topped by twisting orange columns of fire. The fire gave off sulfur dioxide gas and firefighters wore breathing equipment to stay safe.
    
It happened at the former site of a sulfur plant. Worland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Kocher says nobody was hurt or cited for causing the fire.
    
Kocher says crews got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

