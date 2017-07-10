Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan says that Bajo was an accomplished kayaker with more than 20 years of experience. Bajo is in Montana visiting friends in Billings.

McQuillan says that Bajo and a friend were kayaking from Lions Camp to Rock Creek Resort, a journey they had completed only a few days before.

McQuillan explains that friend with Bajo reported that Bajo ran into trouble after capsizing and hitting his head on a rock Monday afternoon. Bajo was unconscious in the water. A second kayaker with Bajo managed to grab hold of the 68 year old... but was not able to pull him to shore. A spotter with the group called 9-1-1 around 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon..

Sheriff McQuillan says that a group of kayakers on the river spotted Bajo's body around 7:15 Tuesday morning. It took Red Lodge Fire Rescue two hours to pull the body free of natural debris in the creek. McQuillan says that the body was submerged under the water.

KULR-8 reporter David Kaplan was present as rescue workers and volunteers used a rope to pull the body from a debris in the middle of the creek to shore.

Kayaker's involved in the rescue effort are visibly shaken and are declining to comment.

