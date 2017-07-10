Kayaker missing near Red Lodge

Carbon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a kayaker is missing tonight after falling out of his kayak into Rock Creek near Lion's Camp south of Red Lodge.

According to Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan, the reporting party said the man was last seen floating downstream.

Red Lodge Fire/Rescue, Search and Rescue, Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Red Lodge Police, several volunteer kayakers, and Two Bear Air from Kalispell are currently searching the area.

KULR-8 is actively working to bring any new developments to you as we get them.

Check back for updates.