Update on apartment complex fire

Fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex on the corner of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road Sunday.



Billings Interim Fire Chief Bill Rash gave an update on the residents from the apartment complex that caught on fire. He said they are unable to go back to their homes, but Red Cross workers are stepping up to offer shelter.



Rash said the fire department received a call of a vegetation fire around 4 o'clock in the afternoon and that call was later extended to a structure fire. He said the estimated cost of the fire is approximately half a million dollars. He also said six occupants were there at the time the fire ignited. Three of the occupants were taken to the hospital with no serious injuries.



Rash explained the dry weather might have something to do with how quickly the fire spread.



"With the moisture we had this spring, it's allowed the fuels to grow and now with all this extended hot weather, the vegetation around buildings and everywhere, it's becoming so dried out that it's volatile," Rash said. "I'm speculating from yesterday, but I think the volatility of the vegetation probably accelerated that fire and that flame to the house."



Rash said the call came in as fireworks related, but the case remains under investigation.