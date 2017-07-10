Mustangs' Jeter Downs Hopes to Live up to Namesake

Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
For the second year in a row, the Grizzly Nationals were a big hit at the Gallatin Speedway.
Billings produced a single-game season high in hits and runs Sunday afternoon and cruised to a 19-2 win over the Voyagers to break even in the three-game series at Centene Stadium.
Jill Trovatten has been with Voyagers franchise for 13 years
The Helena Brewers hosted the Billings Mustangs for Superhero Night and game one of a two-game series.
Born in St. Andres, Columbia in 1998, Jeter Downs mother had no idea she was naming her son, a future shortstop, after one of the greatest to ever play the position.
Bend, OR pro and former Oregon Duck golfer Andrew Vijarro fired a 9-under (63) on Sunday, catapulting him to a win at the 2017 Lilac City Invitational from The Fairways at West Terrace.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.
SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.
Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.
SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
