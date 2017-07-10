Glacier National Park sets June visitation record - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Glacier National Park sets June visitation record

By Associated Press
Waterfall coming out of Piegan Mountain on the Going-to-the-Sun Road; Photo: David Restivo, NPS

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) - Glacier National Park saw a record of nearly 621,000 visitors in June, an increase of 28 percent over last year's record for the same month.
    
Park officials say campgrounds and parking areas are filling earlier in the day and in some cases, rangers are temporarily restricting traffic to ensure roads and parking areas can be reached by emergency vehicles. Park shuttle ridership has increased.
    
Officials say visitors should plan for crowded conditions and waiting periods for parking, particularly during peak times of the day. The park is less crowded early in the morning or later in the evening.
    
Glacier Superintendent Jeff Mow says the increase happened even though the Going-to-the-Sun Road opened 12 days later than it did last year.
    
June visitor numbers are up 82 percent over the 341,000 visitors in June 2007.

