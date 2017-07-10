Baby dies in car crash, father charged with careless driving

Glacier National Park saw a record of nearly 621,000 visitors in June, an increase of 28 percent over last year's record for the same month.
An 18-year-old California man faces several misdemeanor charges after a crash on Interstate 90 in southwestern Montana caused the death of his 5-month-old daughter.
It has been hot the past week here in Montana.
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water.
