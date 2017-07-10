Smart home device calls 911 during domestic violence attack - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Smart home device calls 911 during domestic violence attack


By Nichole Mischke, KHQ


How do you feel about smart home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? Some people love the verbal assistants while others don't like the idea of an online speaker, listening to every word of your conversation. But what if these smart speakers could be the thing to save your life?

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department in Tijeras, New Mexico, "This amazing technology definitely helped save a mother and her child from a very violent situation."

Last week a man and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic violence dispute that escalated very quickly. According to the police report, Eduardo Barros was house sitting with his girlfriend and her daughter when things turned violent. Barros, who was armed with a knife, physically attacked his girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

At some point during the dispute, Barros reportedly asked, "did you call the police?" Those words prompted the smart home speaker to call authorities. Deputies responded and got the woman and her daughter out of the home safely. 

Barros was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff and is now facing Barros charges of possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault against a household member and false imprisonment.

His girlfriend was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained during the altercation. The child was unharmed. 

It's still not clear what brand of smart home speaker was in the home. 
 

