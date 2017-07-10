Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know to save the most money

It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches Monday evening at 7 p.m. MDT, and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. Here are 7 things you need to know to save the most money during this 30-hour sale:



1. Download the FREE Amazon App to browse deals up to 24 hours in advance. You can even mark the sales that are important to you and the app will alert you when the deal goes live.

2. "Lightning Deals" - This is the method used for most of the deals available. Meaning new deals will be released as often as every 5 minutes and sometimes only last a short time or until supplies run out.



3. Be prepared for vague product descriptions. In many cases products won't always have a description or even brand name or model number.



4. Be ready to shop on Tuesday. Most deals will go live Tuesday morning and afternoon.



5. With Amazon's recent growth, expect competitors like Walmart, Best Buy and eBay to be offering incredible deals as well.



6. Avoid impulse buys. Go into Prime Day with a list and stick to it. Amazon is notorious for sucking you in with impulse buys on the side of the screen. These silly purchases you often don't know you need until you see them, can really add up and bust your budget.



7. To take advantage of the deals you have to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not, don't worry because Amazon will give you a free 30-day trial membership which gets you access to all the deals.