Amazon Prime Day: What you need to know to save the most money

By Nichole Mischke, KHQ

It's Christmas in July! Amazon Prime Day launches Monday evening at 7 p.m. MDT, and the deals are expected to rival and in many cases be better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals. Here are 7 things you need to know to save the most money during this 30-hour sale: 

1. Download the FREE Amazon App to browse deals up to 24 hours in advance. You can even mark the sales that are important to you and the app will alert you when the deal goes live. 

2. "Lightning Deals" - This is the method used for most of the deals available. Meaning new deals will be released as often as every 5 minutes and sometimes only last a short time or until supplies run out.
 
3. Be prepared for vague product descriptions. In many cases products won't always have a description or even brand name or model number.
  
4. Be ready to shop on Tuesday. Most deals will go live Tuesday morning and afternoon. 

5. With Amazon's recent growth, expect competitors like Walmart, Best Buy and eBay to be offering incredible deals as well.

6. Avoid impulse buys. Go into Prime Day with a list and stick to it. Amazon is notorious for sucking you in with impulse buys on the side of the screen. These silly purchases you often don't know you need until you see them, can really add up and bust your budget. 

7. To take advantage of the deals you have to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not, don't worry because Amazon will give you a free 30-day trial membership which gets you access to all the deals.

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.
  • Dog found 'hot and trying to pant' with snout tied shut in Butte

    BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.

  • Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

    The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

  • Apartment fire send three to the hospital

    A fire broke out on the west end of billings this afternoon at an apartment complex. Four apartments were extensively damaged. Billings Assistant Fire Chief Bill Rash said the fire started around 4 Sunday afternoon on the corner of Zimmerman and Rimrock Road. He said there were at least six occupants when the fire began and three of them were taken to the hospital. He also said residents will not be able to stay in their homes at the apartment complex. We spoke with one resident w...
  • Police say Missouri man used stun gun on wife's 3 toddlers

    SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.

  • Missing Billings man case now investigated as active homicide

    The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case. 

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Veterans reunite after five years apart

    An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water. 

