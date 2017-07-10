Police say Missouri man used stun gun on wife's 3 toddlers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.
A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday.
Volunteers marched down the streets of Hamburg with buckets and brooms as part of a clean-up drive Sunday after shops were looted and cars burned in violent protests. three days of demonstrations against the G20 Summit in Hamburg consisted of smashed windows and bikes burned in street barricades.
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) - Iraq's state TV says the country's prime minister has arrived in Mosul to declare victory over the Islamic State group in the more than eight-month old operation to drive the militants from the city.
Two US Bomber planes flew over the Korean peninsula Saturday during a precision-strike training in response to north Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.
United Airlines has apologized to a Hawaii teacher who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son on her lap for three-and-a-half hours after an employee gave the toddler's purchased seat to a standby passenger.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Millions of Americans are allergic to insect stings. A smaller percentage suffer anaphylaxis, a severe response that can be life-threatening, if they're stung by a honeybee, hornet or wasp.
How much did that last vacation cost? according to a new survey, most people go into debt to pay for their vacay. a survey by LernVest, a financial planning firm, shows 74 percent of people go into debt to pay for a vacation.
The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
Police in Washington State shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire on the Bainbridge island shoreline.
A plane crashed into the Yellowstone River this morning, leaving some Big Timber residents without Power.
