Police say Missouri man used stun gun on wife's 3 toddlers - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Police say Missouri man used stun gun on wife's 3 toddlers

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri couple has been charged after the man admitted he uses a stun gun to discipline his wife's three toddlers.

According to a probable cause statement, 21-year-old Shelby Crabtree of Springfield told a baby sitter she didn't report 22-year-old Gale Epple's actions to authorities because she feared the state would remove her 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old twins.

The sitter contacted police after she spotted bruises on the children. Police say she secretly recorded Epple saying he knows he shouldn't use the stun gun on the children, but that it doesn't hurt.

The Springfield News-Leader reportsa Epple was charged Friday with three counts of child abuse or neglect. Crabtree is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Online court records don't show they have attorneys to speak for them.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

    Monday, July 10 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-07-10 07:39:55 GMT
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.
    Authorities in Ohio say two men have opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child's gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

  • Apartment fire send three to the hospital

    Apartment fire send three to the hospital

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:39:01 GMT
    A fire broke out on the west end of billings this afternoon at an apartment complex. Four apartments were extensively damaged. Billings Assistant Fire Chief Bill Rash said the fire started around 4 Sunday afternoon on the corner of Zimmerman and Rimrock Road. He said there were at least six occupants when the fire began and three of them were taken to the hospital. He also said residents will not be able to stay in their homes at the apartment complex. We spoke with one resident w...
    A fire broke out on the west end of billings this afternoon at an apartment complex. Four apartments were extensively damaged. Billings Assistant Fire Chief Bill Rash said the fire started around 4 Sunday afternoon on the corner of Zimmerman and Rimrock Road. He said there were at least six occupants when the fire began and three of them were taken to the hospital. He also said residents will not be able to stay in their homes at the apartment complex. We spoke with one resident w...

  • Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

    Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:07:26 GMT

    The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

    The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Veterans reunite after five years apart

    Veterans reunite after five years apart

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:02:39 GMT

    An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water. 

    An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water. 

  • Missing Billings man case now investigated as active homicide

    Missing Billings man case now investigated as active homicide

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:30:29 GMT

    The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case. 

    The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case. 

  • One dead in Washington boat shooting

    One dead in Washington boat shooting

    Sunday, July 9 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-10 01:39:58 GMT

    Police in Washington State shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire on the Bainbridge island shoreline. 

    Police in Washington State shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire on the Bainbridge island shoreline. 

  • Plane crash in Big Timber leaves some without power

    Plane crash in Big Timber leaves some without power

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-07-08 18:59:00 GMT

    A plane crashed into the Yellowstone River this morning, leaving some Big Timber residents without Power. 

    A plane crashed into the Yellowstone River this morning, leaving some Big Timber residents without Power. 