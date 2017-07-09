Apartment fire send three to the hospital

A fire broke out on the west end of billings this afternoon at an apartment complex. Four apartments were extensively damaged.

Billings Assistant Fire Chief Bill Rash said the fire started around 4 Sunday afternoon on the corner of Zimmerman and Rimrock Road.

He said there were at least six occupants when the fire began and three of them were taken to the hospital.

He also said residents will not be able to stay in their homes at the apartment complex.

We spoke with one resident who lives across the street and says her boyfriend's family lives in one of the apartments that caught fire.

"I just looked outside my son's window down and it was like- the whole front side of the building was just like in flames. I was really terrified for the babies and I was really glad that they both were safe and they were out of the fire."

Rash said there was extensive damage to the two story apartment including two vehicles that were parked right in front of the building.

He said there is suspicion that fireworks are the cause of the fire but it is still under investigation.