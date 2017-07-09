Latest attempt at peace-making in Southwest Syria has an impact

A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday.

A monitor and two rebel officials confirmed the latest international attempt at peace-making in the six-year war was having an impact.

In the Southwestern Border city of Deraa, government forces and their allies have been trying to crush remaining pockets of rebellion.

The united states, Russia and Jordan reached a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" this week.

Their goal was to pave the way for a broader, more robust truce.

Some residents of this city say they are hopeful a halt in fighting would help end the battle over a strategic border crossing with Jordan.

But commanders of rebel groups are skeptical, calling the ceasefire a partial solution for Syria.