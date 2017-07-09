Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures.

Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

The closure will take place from 8 pm until 8 am Sunday through Thursday nights.

The pass will be open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

The closure is due to an overlay project and MDT said there will be no restrictions once the gates open each day.