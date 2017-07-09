Veterans reunite after five years apart

An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water.

A reunion happened between two veterans who hadn't seen each other in over 5 years.

Only one of the vets knew about the reunion while the other was caught by surprise. According to Robert Casey from Montana Warriors on the Water, the nonprofit organization brings veterans from all over the country from all eras of the military service to Montana for a week's worth of an all expenses paid fishing trip.

Angel Aponte and Derrick Lawson served in the army at Fort Bliss together and it's been five long years since they've seen each other.

Casey explains how they got the two together.

" One of them was selected and from speaking with the family, we found out how important it was to have the other guy here and we talked together as a board and knew that this was something that we had to make happen," Casey said.

One veteran is from Puerto Rico and the other is from Missouri and the two will be spending the next week on a fishing trip with other vets in Montana.