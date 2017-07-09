Veterans reunite after five years apart - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Veterans reunite after five years apart

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water.

A reunion happened between two veterans who hadn't seen each other in over 5 years.

Only one of the vets knew about the reunion while the other was caught by surprise. According to Robert Casey from Montana Warriors on the Water, the nonprofit organization brings veterans from all over the country from all eras of the military service to Montana for a week's worth of an all expenses paid fishing trip.

Angel Aponte and Derrick Lawson served in the army at Fort Bliss together and it's been five long years since they've seen each other.

Casey explains how they got the two together.

" One of them was selected and from speaking with the family, we found out how important it was to have the other guy here and we talked together as a board and knew that this was something that we had to make happen," Casey said.

One veteran is from Puerto Rico and the other is from Missouri and the two will be spending the next week on a fishing trip with other vets in Montana.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Latest attempt at peace-making in Southwest Syria has an impact

    Latest attempt at peace-making in Southwest Syria has an impact

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:17:45 GMT

    A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday. 

    A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday. 

  • Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

    Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:07:26 GMT

    The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

    The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

  • Veterans reunite after five years apart

    Veterans reunite after five years apart

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:02:39 GMT

    An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water. 

    An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water. 

    •   

  • Most Popular