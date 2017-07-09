Volunteers help clean damage from G20 Summit protests - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Volunteers help clean damage from G20 Summit protests

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

Volunteers marched down the streets of Hamburg with buckets and brooms as part of a clean-up drive Sunday after shops were looted and cars burned in violent protests.

three days of demonstrations against the G20 Summit in Hamburg consisted of smashed windows and bikes burned in street barricades.

The German president said authorities had not seen violence of such magnitude in years.

Officials earlier said 476 officers had been injured in the violence since Thursday.

The city's officials reiterated those who suffered from the destruction would quickly receive financial support from the government.

The overwhelming majority of the tens of thousands who took to the streets protested peacefully against the G20 Summit, demanding quicker action against global warming and more help for refugees.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Latest attempt at peace-making in Southwest Syria has an impact

    Latest attempt at peace-making in Southwest Syria has an impact

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:17:45 GMT

    A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday. 

    A ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia for Southwest Syria appeared to be holding, hours after it took effect Sunday. 

  • Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

    Closures on Beartooth Pass through August 18

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:07:26 GMT

    The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

    The Beartooth Pass will be under construction starting Sunday through August 18th, causing some closures. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the Beartooth Pass from mm 56.4 to mm 45 on the Montana side will be closed.

  • Veterans reunite after five years apart

    Veterans reunite after five years apart

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:02:39 GMT

    An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water. 

    An unforgettable reunion took place at the Billings Logan International Airport Sunday  and it's all thanks to Montana Warriors on the Water. 

    •   

  • Most Popular