Volunteers help clean damage from G20 Summit protests

Volunteers marched down the streets of Hamburg with buckets and brooms as part of a clean-up drive Sunday after shops were looted and cars burned in violent protests.

three days of demonstrations against the G20 Summit in Hamburg consisted of smashed windows and bikes burned in street barricades.

The German president said authorities had not seen violence of such magnitude in years.

Officials earlier said 476 officers had been injured in the violence since Thursday.

The city's officials reiterated those who suffered from the destruction would quickly receive financial support from the government.

The overwhelming majority of the tens of thousands who took to the streets protested peacefully against the G20 Summit, demanding quicker action against global warming and more help for refugees.