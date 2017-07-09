One dead in Washington boat shooting

Police in Washington State shot and killed a man after they say he opened fire on the Bainbridge island shoreline.

It all started around 9 Saturday night.

A man in a boat fired several shots at the Bainbridge Island shoreline.

A king county sheriff's helicopter dropped flash bangs to try to get the man to surrender. The gunfire lasted about two hours and ferry service between Seattle and Bainbridge Island was shut down.

Police said the man later appeared on the boat naked and pointed a gun at officers.

Authorities said the officers had no choice but to open fire.

The suspect was killed, no one else was hurt.