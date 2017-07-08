US Bombers carry out precision strike training in response to North Korean missile launch

Two US Bomber planes flew over the Korean peninsula Saturday during a precision-strike training in response to north Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The B-1B Bombers came from Anderson Air Base in Guam and participated in the drill with two South Korean fighter jets.

The Korean defense ministry said the Bombers flew near the military demarcation line in a show of force against the north.

North Korea launched its ICBM on July 4th. The missile landed in the sea short of Japan.

But US analysts say this type of missile could potentially reach Alaska.