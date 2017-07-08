Summerfair returns to Veterans Park

More than 100 artists, community groups and food vendors participated in the Yellowstone Art Museums 39th annual Summerfair.

The event is hosted by the Yellowstone Art Museum and is only $3 for adults and free for children 12 and under 12 and under.

Summerfair is the regions largest arts and crafts festival and attracts more than 10,000 people each year.

The event kicks off again Sunday at Veterans Park.