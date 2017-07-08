Suds, sports cars and selfies all part of a car wash for Alzheimer's

Sports cars, suds, and selfies are all part of the fight to cure Alzheimer's.

SYNERGY HomeCare of Billings hosted a car wash today to raise money for Alzheimer's.

The car wash was free, and participants were encouraged to make donations. As for the selfie theme, the local Corvette dealer brought some brand new Corvettes for people to take selfies in while their car was washed.

As part of the event, the team is holding a senior selfie party....for every senior selfie posted to the company Facebook page, SYNERGY HomeCare will donate $5 to the Alzheimer's association.

"Donations are welcome everything goes to the Alzheimer's Association," event organizer Shanna Tourtlotte said. "This year we thought we come out hear on this hot day and do a carwash."

It was a hot day for washing cars and even better day for raising some money for the Alzheimer's Association.