Relay For Life raises over half a million dollars

The 2017 Relay For Life Event of Yellowstone County ended Saturday morning.

According to event organizers, the eleventh biggest Relay for Life in the nation was a huge success.

Megan Kongaika, the co-chairman, said the community has raised over nine million dollars in the history of relay for life.

She said this year, a goal was set to raise over $500,000 and that goal was achieved.

Relay for Life managed to raise about $528,000 thousand this year and she said it could not have been done without the community.

Kongaika explains what it means to her to have raised over a half a million dollars.

" I'm not sure how you recap a year's worth of the community's efforts for over a half a million dollars but we're just humbled and grateful to be a part of it and the work of the people that surround us is just so inspiring and that's what brings us here year after year," Kongaika said.

Saturday morning ended with a closing ceremony to thank everyone for their efforts in raising over half of a million dollars.