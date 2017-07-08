Relay For Life raises over half a million dollars

Two US Bomber planes flew over the Korean peninsula Saturday during a precision-strike training in response to north Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
More than 100 artists, community groups and food vendors participated in the Yellowstone Art Museums 39th annual Summerfair.
Sports cars, suds, and selfies are all part of the fight to cure Alzheimer's. SYNERGY HomeCare of Billings hosted a car wash today to raise money for Alzheimer's.
The 2017 Relay For Life Event of Yellowstone County ended Saturday morning. According to event organizers, the eleventh biggest Relay for Life in the nation was a huge success.
Three young men are attempting to raise money for a good cause and they are doing it on two wheels.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
The Royals have now lead the season series with the Scarlets 3-1.
