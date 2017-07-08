Bike riding from coast to coast for a cause

Three young men are attempting to raise money for a good cause and they are doing it on two wheels.

Most people enjoy cruising on a bike for fun, but imagine riding for 3,500 miles from coast to coast! Three guys from New Jersey are doing just that and it's benefiting pancreatic cancer research.

Scott Phillips, Josh Johannessen, and Jose Alfaro are making the journey from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine. "Yeah, we got a pretty good hand tan," Johannessen said.

Their bike ride isn't just for fun. "We're raising money for pancreatic cancer research," Johannessen said.

Hennessen said they've raised just under six thousand dollars and have traveled a little over eleven hundred miles so far. He explained what it's been like in Montana.

"Once we got over the Rockies, we got over a couple passes that were tough and the heat out here is hot in the midday," Johannessen said.

Their journey hasn't been completely easy.

"Scott has gotten six flat tires in fourteen days of riding. Three of them were this morning in only a 43 mile ride," Johannessen said.

These bicyclists remember the reason behind their adventure.

"We're just trying our best to make a difference and raising money for pancreatic cancer research and we're also doing a theme that anyone can be a superhero because we want to help people along the way," Johannessen said.

KULR 8's Briana Monte asked how they started on the West Coast if they're from New Jersey. Johannessen explained that they took a one way flight to Oregon and had their bikes shipped to them to start the road trip to Portland, Maine.

The three bicyclists stopped in Billings Friday to rest and will be leaving Saturday night to continue their journey. KULR 8 wishes them safe travels. To help donate, you can go to their website at http://www.bikingportlandtoportland.com