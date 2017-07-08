Plane crash in Big Timber leaves some without power

A plane crashed into the Yellowstone River this morning, leaving some Big Timber residents without Power.

According to the Sweet Grass county Sheriff's Office, the plane clipped a power line at Otter Creek Fishing Access where the annual start of the Yellowstone Boat float was starting.

There were two occupants in the plane. They were both rescued and were taken to Pioneer Medical Center.

The plane was a Montana plane.

None of the boaters from the Boat Float were injured.

Residents in the Melville area and Spannering Rd. are currently without power, but the Sheriff's Office says crews are working to get power back to those areas.

One resident from the areas says he has to pump water to his cows until power is restored.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.