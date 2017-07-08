Plane crash in Big Timber leaves some without power

A plane crashed into the Yellowstone River this morning, leaving some Big Timber residents without Power.
Three young men are traveling coast to coast against cancer and they're doing it on two wheels.
Costco is currently testing jumbo-sized cheeseburgers in their food courts in select markets.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
