Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017 – has the introduction of Gen 2 Pokémon changed players’ priorities, or are they still hunting for the same monsters?

To do this, decluttr paired up phrases like "where is…" and "how to find…" with all the Pokémon in the game and then measured search volume in each state.

In Montana, the most wanted is Smeargle! 

In Wyoming, the most wanted is Umbreon.

No surprise, the most wanted is Pikachu.

To view the entire list, click here.

