Billings Royals Use 9th Inning Surge to Top Scarlets

For seven innings, it felt like a very slow game as the Royals and Scarlets met for their fourth game of the season, but it quickly heated up in the eight inning. Going into the eight, the Scarlets held a 2-1 edge, before the Royals tied it up on a Jarrett Leinwand sacrifice fly at 2-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Scarlets retook a 3-2 edge, only to see the Royals score a pair in the top of the ninth, and take a 4-3 advantage.

The Royals responded as pitcher Jake Orvis only needed six pitches to get the first two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but a single, a walked batter, and a hit batter loaded the bases for the Scarlets with two outs, before Orvis got his third strikeout of the frame to seal the Royals win 4-3.