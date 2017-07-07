Costco testing out cheeseburgers in select food courts

A trip through Costco can be a magical journey. You walk in with a plan to just get some toothpaste and walk out with 5 gallons of mayonnaise, a 70" LED TV, and a 24-foot inflatable Orca for the pool you don't own. And you forgot the toothpaste.

Oh yeah, don't forget the obligatory $1.50 hotdog and soda! But wait, it's about to get better. Maybe.

According to Foodbeast , Costco is currently testing jumbo-sized cheeseburgers in their food courts – in select markets, of course. And none of those markets are in Montana or Wyoming.

So what is this fabled, glorious and gigantic meaty concoction?

Folks have been sharing their sightings like Bigfoot all over social media, but according to Foodbeast, it's:

"It's an organic beef patty, topped with romaine lettuce, smoked Thousand Island dressing, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, all placed between fluffy, sweet Chicago-style buns. In true Costco fashion, the new burger is an affordable $5.43 with tax."