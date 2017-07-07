BREAKING: Missing Billings man case now investigated as active homicide

The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
We're all feeling the heat outside, but inside your car rising temperatures pose a large threat to people or pets left trapped in a vehicle. The bottom line is simple: don't leave people or pets trapped in a hot car, and if you do leave someone or a furry friend in the car waiting for you, make sure windows are cracked, or the consequences could be deadly. According to http://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/heat-stroke/, an average of 37 children die each year after...
We're all feeling the heat outside, but inside your car rising temperatures pose a large threat to people or pets left trapped in a vehicle. The bottom line is simple: don't leave people or pets trapped in a hot car, and if you do leave someone or a furry friend in the car waiting for you, make sure windows are cracked, or the consequences could be deadly. According to http://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/heat-stroke/, an average of 37 children die each year after...
"It's just really depressing when you see vandalism," Michael Whitaker, the Billings Parks and Recreation director said.
"It's just really depressing when you see vandalism," Michael Whitaker, the Billings Parks and Recreation director said.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...