BREAKING: Missing Billings man case now investigated as active homicide

BREAKING UPDATE: The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case. The Billings Police Department Detective Division is actively pursuing leads and have identified persons of interest. BPD tells us due to the ongoing investigation information that will be released will be limited at this time.

Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.

The release says Rory was headed to a friends house, but never arrived. Today Rory's vehicle, a white Jeep, was found abandoned in the Heights residential area.

Rory is described as a white male , 33 years old, 5' 4" and 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Rory or knows where he might be, please contact the Billings Police Department.