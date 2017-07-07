Police search for suspects in overnight robbery in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
We're all feeling the heat outside, but inside your car rising temperatures pose a large threat to people or pets left trapped in a vehicle. The bottom line is simple: don't leave people or pets trapped in a hot car, and if you do leave someone or a furry friend in the car waiting for you, make sure windows are cracked, or the consequences could be deadly. According to http://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/heat-stroke/, an average of 37 children die each year after...
"It's just really depressing when you see vandalism," Michael Whitaker, the Billings Parks and Recreation director said.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Millions of Americans are allergic to insect stings. A smaller percentage suffer anaphylaxis, a severe response that can be life-threatening, if they're stung by a honeybee, hornet or wasp.
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
United Airlines has apologized to a Hawaii teacher who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son on her lap for three-and-a-half hours after an employee gave the toddler's purchased seat to a standby passenger.
Cancer deaths are higher in rural America than in bigger cities. Overall, cancer death rates are down nationwide. But, the Center for Disease Control reports the decline is much slower in rural areas. The less-populated places also have higher incidence rates for certain cancers like lung, colorectal and cervical. Experts say increasing cancer screening and tobacco cessation programs in those areas could help bring the numbers down.
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."
