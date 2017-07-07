Police search for suspects in overnight robbery in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

Billings police are investigating a robbery in the early-morning hours of Friday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.

According to Billings Police Sgt. Shane Shelden, around 1:30 a.m., they received a call of a robbery at the Billings' West End restaurant.

According to police, two juvenile males say they were approached by four men in the parking lot. The two juveniles said one suspect held out a firearm and demanded the victims hand over their possessions. The suspects then fled the scene.

No one was injured and no shots were fired.

Police are looking for the four suspects. They're described as three white males and one black male in their teens or early 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.