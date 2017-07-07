Your money: More Walmart pickup towers

Cancer deaths are higher in rural America than in bigger cities. Overall, cancer death rates are down nationwide. But, the Center for Disease Control reports the decline is much slower in rural areas. The less-populated places also have higher incidence rates for certain cancers like lung, colorectal and cervical. Experts say increasing cancer screening and tobacco cessation programs in those areas could help bring the numbers down.

Picking up your online order at Walmart could get easier after the company tells consumer website, consumerist, the company is going to expand the use of pickup towers. The retailer launched the large orange vending machines last year in an effort to provide online customers with a quick easy way to pick up online purchases. When you're ready to get your order, you just walk up to the machine, scan a bar code on your mobile receipt, and your items roll off a conveyor belt.