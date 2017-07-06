Leaving a person or pet trapped in a hot car could lead to deadly consequences, criminal charges:

We're all feeling the heat outside, and, inside your car, rising temperatures pose a large threat to people or pets left trapped in a vehicle.

The bottom line is simple: don't leave people or pets trapped in a hot car, and if you do leave someone or a furry friend in the car waiting for you, make sure windows are cracked, or the consequences could be deadly.

According to http://www.kidsandcars.org/how-kids-get-hurt/heat-stroke/, an average of 37 children die each year after being trapped in a vehicle. The site also shows 19 states in which it is illegal to leave a child in a car unattended, and Montana is not one of them, but Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says someone caught leaving someone unattended in a car could face criminal charges.

"We treat someone left in a hot car as an emergency," St. John said. "Temperatures in those vehicles can get between 130 and 170 degrees."

St. John said BPD has already received reports of pets trapped in a hot car this week, which is handled primarily by animal control. If you do see a person or pet trapped in a hot car, St. John encourages you to report it.

"We run into Good Samaritan situations, and if someone breaks open a window to rescue someone trapped in a hot car, they are highly unlikely to be charged for that," St. John said.

WATCH our news team demonstrate the dangers of hot cars on KULR-8 News at 10.