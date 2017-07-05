Your Health: Bee and wasp venom shortage could be a problem for those with allergies

Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Millions of Americans are allergic to insect stings. A smaller percentage suffer anaphylaxis, a severe response that can be life-threatening, if they're stung by a honeybee, hornet or wasp.
How much did that last vacation cost? according to a new survey, most people go into debt to pay for their vacay. a survey by LernVest, a financial planning firm, shows 74 percent of people go into debt to pay for a vacation.
Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.
FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.
President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
President Trump says he is taking steps to make America the world leader in space again.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.
