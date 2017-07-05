Your Money: How to avoid vacation debt - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Your Money: How to avoid vacation debt

Posted: Updated:
By CNN

How much did that last vacation cost? According to a new survey, most people go into debt to pay for their vacay.

A survey by LernVest, a financial planning firm, shows 74 percent of people go into debt to pay for a vacation.

The cost is about $1100 on average.

The problem is, more than half of those people said they don't budget for their time away, which is a problem, especially since a week-long vacation costs most people more than their monthly rent or mortgage.

In fact, the survey shows on average, people spend 10 percent of their annual income on vacations.

The survey recommends you start budgeting now. Skip the coffee line and put the money in savings. Plan your vacation down to the last dollar so there are no surprises.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • Billings Police report Rory Wanner as a missing person

    Billings Police report Rory Wanner as a missing person

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:32:16 GMT

    Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm. 

    Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm. 

  • Guns, bomb-making material taken from 'AK-47 Bandit' suspect's home

    Guns, bomb-making material taken from 'AK-47 Bandit' suspect's home

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-05 18:46:56 GMT

    FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states. 

    FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states. 

  • Steve Scalise back in ICU

    Steve Scalise back in ICU

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:51:31 GMT

    Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit. 

    Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit. 

  • Western Montana rattled by strong earthquake

    Western Montana rattled by strong earthquake

    Officials confirmed a strong earthquake has hit western Montana.
    Officials confirmed a strong earthquake has hit western Montana.

  • Helena Reps Beat Butte Muckers

    Helena Reps Beat Butte Muckers

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-07-06 04:39:27 GMT
    FINAL: Reps 7, Muckers 1
    FINAL: Reps 7, Muckers 1

  • Canadian Baseball Player Finds "Home Away From Home" With Montana Host Family

    Canadian Baseball Player Finds "Home Away From Home" With Montana Host Family

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:27:18 GMT

    Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season. 

    Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season. 

  • Contact Us

    Contact Us

    Click here to contact us!

    Click here to contact us!