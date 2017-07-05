Your Money: How to avoid vacation debt

How much did that last vacation cost? According to a new survey, most people go into debt to pay for their vacay.

A survey by LernVest, a financial planning firm, shows 74 percent of people go into debt to pay for a vacation.

The cost is about $1100 on average.

The problem is, more than half of those people said they don't budget for their time away, which is a problem, especially since a week-long vacation costs most people more than their monthly rent or mortgage.

In fact, the survey shows on average, people spend 10 percent of their annual income on vacations.

The survey recommends you start budgeting now. Skip the coffee line and put the money in savings. Plan your vacation down to the last dollar so there are no surprises.