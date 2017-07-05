Canadian Baseball Player Finds "Home Away From Home" With Montan - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Canadian Baseball Player Finds "Home Away From Home" With Montana Host Family

Posted: Updated:

On any given Minor League Baseball team roster, you'll find players listed from around the country, even outside of the United States. As families host these transplanted athletes during the summer season, they provide players with much more than just a safe place to sleep. In this SWX special, Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family.

---

In Billings, Rita Carr Giebink's door opens to transplanted Minor League Baseball players from around the world. 

"We've had close to 50 different players living with us," Giebink said. "We've hosted guys from the Dominican Republic, from New York, from Florida, from Texas, from California..."

Giebink's latest guest joins the Billings Mustangs from Ontario, Canada, but the outfielder isn't made to feel like an outsider. 

"The first time I met Rita & Karl was last year, last summer," Miles Gordon said. "I walked into the house and...it was just kind of like 'this is your home.' They made me feel like I've been here before."

It's now Gordon's second summer spending the season in a place where he gains so much more than a safe place to sleep. 

"It's not just a place where I come home after the game and, you know, I'm just staying in their basement," Gordon said. "It's a family that I've grown to have a big connection with."

Gordon said he steps onto the field with the support of both his family and 'second family,' support that helps him through the bad days and injuries that come with playing baseball. 

"We on the road, and I get 6 stitches in my lip," Gordon said. "My lips kind of messed up, and Rita instantly texts me like 'it's gonna be fine. Slap some Vaseline on it. You're gonna be fine you're not gonna be ugly.'"

Gordon said the Giebink family's support was also crucial when he separated his shoulder last season, including his strong bond with Rita and Karl's sons.

This year, Gordon's parents, Colin and Tammy, made their first trip to Montana along with the Mustang's grandparents. As Gordon's birth family spends time with his host family, there's plenty of laughs, and lots of gratitude. 

"It's just awesome to see that there are people in the world that, you know still treat other people this way and open their lives and their families," Colin Gordon said. 

"They treat us like family as much as they treat Miles, and it's awesome," Miles's mother, Tammy, added. 

While Gordon, like most Minor League Baseball players, hopes to someday hear his name called to the Majors, he takes with him new knowledge, memories, and companionship from his time spent with his Montana host family.

"You're part of the family once you walk through those doors," Gordon said. "I'd say Billings is kind of my home away from home now."

Walk through the door into Miles Gordon's 'home away from home' as he shares his story on SWX sports starting at 10:20 p.m. tonight. 

If hosting a Minor League Baseball player over the summer season is something that may interest you, Giebink recommends contacting your local team's main line and inquiring about hosting. 

  • Most Popular

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Royals complete sweep over Mariners, winning 9-6 in extras

    Royals complete sweep over Mariners, winning 9-6 in extras

    Mariners get swept by the Royals, falling in extras 9-6Mariners get swept by the Royals, falling in extras 9-6

    SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. 

    SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. 

  • Spokane Indians drop second straight against Vancouver Canadians, 3-2

    Spokane Indians drop second straight against Vancouver Canadians, 3-2

    Indians have been outscored 8-2 in past two gamesIndians have been outscored 8-2 in past two games

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

  • Three Seahawks make NFL.com's top safeties of all time

    Three Seahawks make NFL.com's top safeties of all time

    Courtesy: Seattle SeahawksCourtesy: Seattle Seahawks

    NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).

    NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • Billings Police report Rory Wanner as a missing person

    Billings Police report Rory Wanner as a missing person

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:32:16 GMT

    Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm. 

    Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm. 

  • Guns, bomb-making material taken from 'AK-47 Bandit' suspect's home

    Guns, bomb-making material taken from 'AK-47 Bandit' suspect's home

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-05 18:46:56 GMT

    FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states. 

    FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states. 

  • Steve Scalise back in ICU

    Steve Scalise back in ICU

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-06 03:51:31 GMT

    Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit. 

    Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit. 

  • Western Montana rattled by strong earthquake

    Western Montana rattled by strong earthquake

    Officials confirmed a strong earthquake has hit western Montana.
    Officials confirmed a strong earthquake has hit western Montana.

  • Helena Reps Beat Butte Muckers

    Helena Reps Beat Butte Muckers

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-07-06 04:39:27 GMT
    FINAL: Reps 7, Muckers 1
    FINAL: Reps 7, Muckers 1

  • Canadian Baseball Player Finds "Home Away From Home" With Montana Host Family

    Canadian Baseball Player Finds "Home Away From Home" With Montana Host Family

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:27:18 GMT

    Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season. 

    Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season. 

  • Contact Us

    Contact Us

    Click here to contact us!

    Click here to contact us!