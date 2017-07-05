Canadian Baseball Player Finds "Home Away From Home" With Montana Host Family

Canadian baseball player Miles Gordon, outfielder for the Billings Mustangs, invites us into his "home away from home" with his Montana family and shares his gratitude for host families offering Minor League Baseball players much more than just a safe place to stay for the season.
72nd Annual Choteau American Legion Rodeo
Voyagers End Seven Game Skid on Independence Day
Carlsons Dedicate Summers to the Voyagers
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Millions of Americans are allergic to insect stings. A smaller percentage suffer anaphylaxis, a severe response that can be life-threatening, if they're stung by a honeybee, hornet or wasp.
How much did that last vacation cost? according to a new survey, most people go into debt to pay for their vacay. a survey by LernVest, a financial planning firm, shows 74 percent of people go into debt to pay for a vacation.
72nd Annual Choteau American Legion Rodeo
FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states.
SEATTLE (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the 10th, Alex Gordon added a two-out RBI single later in the inning and the Kansas City Royals completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Cullen Large scored on an error in the first inning to help the Vancouver Canadians secure a 3-2 victory over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The Canadians swept the short two-game series with the win. William Ouellette got Kole Enright to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.
NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).
Voyagers End Seven Game Skid on Independence Day
The Rays will not sign their second selection in the 2017 MLB Draft, Drew Rasmussen, the team announced on Wednesday and first reported by MLBPipeline.com's Jim Callis. Tampa Bay selected the Oregon State right-hander 31st overall with the first pick in Competitive Balance Round A. Full Game Coverage
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Matt Morgan singled twice, and Dalton Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 5-0 on Tuesday. Rodriguez (2-2) struck out one and walked one to pick up the win.
SEATTLE (AP) - Whit Merrifield hit the first pitch of the game from Felix Hernandez for his seventh home run, Mike Moustakas added his 24th homer of the season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Tuesday for their fifth win in six games. .
SEATTLE (AP) - Ian Kennedy allowed one run pitching into the seventh inning, Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon both hit solo home runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night. Kennedy (3-6) won his third straight decision with one of his best performances of the season.
The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states.
Congressman Steve Scalise is back in the intensive care unit.
Carlsons Dedicate Summers to the Voyagers
