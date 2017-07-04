Mustangs Earn First Sweep of Season Over Voyagers

The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.

Packy Naughton made his first professional start for the Mustangs. The left-hander out of Virginia Tech threw four one-run innings. He gave up four hits and struck out five in his second appearance this season.

The Mustangs scored first, as they have in each game of this series, with two runs in the third inning. Miles Gordon hit a two-run homerun that would also bring in Jeter Downs off Kyle Von Ruden (0-1). Gordon finished the game a double shy of the cycle. He would go 3-for-4 adding his triple in the fifth. It was the seventh consecutive game the Mustangs have hit a homerun.

Great Falls scored their lone run in the top of the fourth when Craig Dedelow led off with a double. He advanced to third on an Anthony Villa single and scored when Justin Yurchak grounded into a double play. The Voyagers had just three hits the remainder of the game.

Alejo Lopez put Billings back up by two when he scored on a fielder's choice in the fourth. Lopez was walked twice in a 1-for-2 performance. J.D. Williams would be the only other multi-hit performer for Billings besides Gordon, going 2-for-4 with a steal. Six steals would also be a new single-game high for Billings this year.

Luis Alecis (2-1) and Cory Thompson combined for five innings of shutout relief, striking out seven between the two. The save was the first of Cory Thompson's professional career. It was the lowest scoring game for a Billings opponent this season.

The Mustangs will now host a two-game series with the Helena Brewers beginning on Independence Day at Dehler Park. First pitch Tuesday is set for a special start time of 4:05 p.m.