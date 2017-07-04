Cody Stampede Monday Night Highlights

The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.

The Billings Mustangs (10-5) swept a three-game series over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-9) with a 3-1 win on Monday night in front of 3,264 at Dehler Park.

As the second to last day for the Cody Stampede concludes, there are still lots of events wide open for the largest 4th of July purse in the country!